Bengaluru civic body to give priority to inoculate frontline workers falling in age group of 18 years to 44 years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said here on Monday.

After chairing a virtual meeting with the BBMP regional and zonal officers here, Gupta said that the BBMP will be organising one or two vaccination camps in all 198 wards where it will be administered to these age groups.

He said that he has directed all his officers at local level to ensure that the vaccination for age groups between 18-44 front line workers should be taken up swiftly and completed as soon as possible.

The commissioner said that, with the state government already identifying 22 categories of front line workers, vaccination for these people should not be delayed anymore and they should be given first preference if they fall in the age group of 18-44 years.

“The zonal and ward level places should be identified and these beneficiaries should be informed to get the vaccination as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that the BBMP had been inoculating above 45 years age group at all Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) while camps for to administer anti-Covid vaccine set up exclusively for age group of 18-44 years, should exclusively be dealt with this age group itself and above 45 years eligible persons should not be given in these camps.

The commissioner also instructed the officials that there should be no glitches in the system to administer the vaccines for these front line workers.

