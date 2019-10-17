Bengaluru FC announce Wrogn as lifestyle partner
Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC on Sunday announced lifestyle apparel brand Wrogn as the clubs official lifestyle partner for the 2019-20 season.
During the course of the season, Wrogn will provide the Blues with lifestyle merchandise and accessories.
The Blues begin their third Indian Super League campaign with a clash against NorthEast United at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
