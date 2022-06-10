SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Bengaluru FC extend Roshan Naorem Singh’s contract for three years

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Friday announced that defender Naorem Roshan Singh has signed a three-year extension to his current contract, keeping him with the Blues until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Roshan had a stellar opening season with Bengaluru FC’s senior team in ISL 2021-22 as he was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award for his performances.

The 23-year-old started in most of the matches for Bengaluru playing not just as a left-back, but also as a right-back. He appeared in 17 matches, where he scored one goal and provided seven assists.

“I’ve grown a lot as a footballer in my time here, and I believe this club presents me with the best environment to continue improving and contributing. I’m really looking forward to coming back to Bengaluru, and playing in front of the West Block Blues,” said Roshan, upon the completion of formalities on his deal.

A product of the AIFF Academy, Roshan joined Bengaluru FC as part of the club’s U18 Residential Academy in 2017, and made his debut for the Blues in their 2019 AFC Cup campaign, picking up an assist against Paro FC in Thimphu.

“Roshan’s growth as a footballer is a success story of our player development pathway, and we are all really glad to see him sign on with us. Our aim is to build this team around our young players who are showing tremendous potential, and Roshan’s signature is one of many that we will secure,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

Having turned out for the national team at various age-group levels, Roshan was named in Igor Stimac’s squad for India’s international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus earlier this year and is currently part of the Indian squad at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

20220610-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany crush 10-man Liechtenstein in FIFA World Cup qualifier

    Gokulam Kerala pick Pune’s Aspire FC as development partner for 2022-23...

    SAFF U-19 Women’s C’ship: Want to give players equal opportunities, says...

    Doha holds last-mile World Cup security meet