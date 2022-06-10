Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Friday announced that defender Naorem Roshan Singh has signed a three-year extension to his current contract, keeping him with the Blues until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Roshan had a stellar opening season with Bengaluru FC’s senior team in ISL 2021-22 as he was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award for his performances.

The 23-year-old started in most of the matches for Bengaluru playing not just as a left-back, but also as a right-back. He appeared in 17 matches, where he scored one goal and provided seven assists.

“I’ve grown a lot as a footballer in my time here, and I believe this club presents me with the best environment to continue improving and contributing. I’m really looking forward to coming back to Bengaluru, and playing in front of the West Block Blues,” said Roshan, upon the completion of formalities on his deal.

A product of the AIFF Academy, Roshan joined Bengaluru FC as part of the club’s U18 Residential Academy in 2017, and made his debut for the Blues in their 2019 AFC Cup campaign, picking up an assist against Paro FC in Thimphu.

“Roshan’s growth as a footballer is a success story of our player development pathway, and we are all really glad to see him sign on with us. Our aim is to build this team around our young players who are showing tremendous potential, and Roshan’s signature is one of many that we will secure,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

Having turned out for the national team at various age-group levels, Roshan was named in Igor Stimac’s squad for India’s international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus earlier this year and is currently part of the Indian squad at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

