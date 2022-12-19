INDIA

Bengaluru man books maid service online, rapes and locks her up

A man in Bengaluru was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old maid, whose services were booked online, and locking her up in his house, police said.

The accused was identified as private company employee Parashiva Murthy, 47, a resident of Kudlu under Parappana Agrahara police station in the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the accused booked the maid on the ‘Book My Bai’ app. He maintained that he needed maid service for home chores and to look after his aged parents.

Based on the request, the 21-year-old woman was sent to his home from the Wilson Garden office of the ‘Book My Bai’ app. Murthyhad raped her when she came to work and threatened to kill her that if she told anyone about this to anyone, he would kill her.

He further locked her up in his house and went out to work. The girl had informed about her situation over the phone to the office. The office staff have complained the matter to the Parappana Agrahara police station.

The police broke open the door of the house and rescued the victim. Later, they arrested the accused and took up further investigation.

