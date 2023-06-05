In a shocking incident, staff of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway tollgate beat a car driver to death in Karnataka’s Ramanagar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Tandya in Bengaluru South taluk. According to police, the scuffle between them took place over the matter of paying toll fee and ended up in the murder. The incident took place on Sunday night (June 4).

Police said Pavan Kumar was travelling with his friends by car. At about 10 p.m. he reached Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza and there was an argument between the friends of Pavan Kumar and toll plaza staff which soon turned violent. The friends of Pavan Kumar and staff members fought at the toll gate in the presence of the public.

The local people intervened and pacified both the groups. But, the toll plaza followed the vehicle of Pavan Kumar, waylaid it and attacked him and his friends with hockey sticks. Pavan succumbed to injuries. The incident took place in the limits of Bidadi police station.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim was going to Bengaluru from Mysuru. The accused were absconding.

