INDIA

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway toll staff beat car driver to death

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, staff of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway tollgate beat a car driver to death in Karnataka’s Ramanagar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Tandya in Bengaluru South taluk. According to police, the scuffle between them took place over the matter of paying toll fee and ended up in the murder. The incident took place on Sunday night (June 4).

Police said Pavan Kumar was travelling with his friends by car. At about 10 p.m. he reached Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza and there was an argument between the friends of Pavan Kumar and toll plaza staff which soon turned violent. The friends of Pavan Kumar and staff members fought at the toll gate in the presence of the public.

The local people intervened and pacified both the groups. But, the toll plaza followed the vehicle of Pavan Kumar, waylaid it and attacked him and his friends with hockey sticks. Pavan succumbed to injuries. The incident took place in the limits of Bidadi police station.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim was going to Bengaluru from Mysuru. The accused were absconding.

20230605-152005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST collections in Feb slide to Rs 1,49,577 cr against Rs...

    K’taka all set for grand Dasara celebrations this year

    Power plants, shrinking mangroves threaten K’taka coastline and livelihoods

    MBA student attacked by miscreants at eatery in UP