Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu clinched the doubles title in the Bengaluru Open 2023 despite a strong resistance offered by Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the final at the KSLTA Stadium, here on Saturday.

Chung-Hsu, a South Korean-Taipei combination, bagged the trophy with a 3-6, 7-6 (7) 11-9 win at the ATP Challenger event, which is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

The doubles prize distribution was performed by Kapil Mohan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. The ceremony was also graced by Syed Akhtar and the Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman.

Earlier in the singles, Max Purcell placed himself in line to win a second ATP Challenger title within a week when he marched into the final. Purcell, who had won the trophy in Chennai last Sunday, defeated Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4).

He will face No. 2 seed and countryman James Duckworth in the summit clash on Sunday. Duckworth defeated compatriot James McCabe 6-3, 6-3 in the other Last-4 clash.

Purcell, the defending Wimbledon doubles champion, made a bright beginning to the match, bringing up a break in the very first game and he did not let the advantage slip for the remaining part of the first set.

Medjedovic gathered together his game in the second set to take a 3-0 lead but Purcell hit back to make it 3-3. The Aussie had a golden chance to close out the match in the second set itself while serving on the back of a 5-4 lead but the Serbian broke back to make it 5-5.

Medjedovic garnered another break in the 12th game to pocket the second set 7-5. In the deciding third set, both the players managed to hold on to their serve as the match veered towards a tie-break.

In the tie-break, a mini-break gave Purcell a 5-4 lead and the Australian this time did not squander the chance to emerge the winner.

Duckworth made light work of McCabe in a match where the former was in full control. Duckworth employed his trusted formula of big serves and sharp ground shots to gain a measured win.

The constant pressure applied by Duckworth was evidenced by the 6 breakpoints he earned in the match, and he could also convert 3 of them to wrest the match.

