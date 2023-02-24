INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Bengaluru Open: India’s Anirudh-Prashanth storm into doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in singles

NewsWire
0
0

Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth extended their excellent form at the Bengaluru Open 2023 to enter the doubles final after beating the fourth-seeded Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist 7-6(1), 4-6, 10-2 at the KSLTA Stadium on Friday.

Anirudh and Prashanth are the only Indians remaining in the tournament as the country’s campaign ended in the singles with the exit of Sumit Nagal on Thursday. The duo registered a hard-fought win in an exciting three-setter semi-final against the Indo-Austrian pair and will play the final on Saturday.

In the singles quarterfinals, Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia toppled No. 1 seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei. Medjedovic employed his power-packed serve and ground shots to telling effect to carve a 6-1, 6-2 win over his fancied opponent. The extent of Medjedovic’s dominance was evident from the fact that he managed to effect five breaks in the match.

Medjedovic will face Max Purcell in the semi-finals on Saturday. Purcell, the defending doubles champion in Wimbledon, outperformed Luca Nardi of Italy 6-2, 6-0.

Earlier, second-seeded James Duckworth of Australia, who was once ranked No. 46 in the world, also entered the Last-4 with a clinical 6-4, 6-1 win over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.

Another Australian James McCabe, who came through qualifiers, also booked his berth in the semifinals, beating Harold Mayot France 6-3, 7-6 (4).

20230224-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nine new faces in Mamata ministry, portfolios yet to be announced

    Andhra Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

    Delhi court junks bail plea of activist Sharjeel Imam

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker:Indians divided about impact of ‘Professor of Practice’...