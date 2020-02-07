Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh looking to defend title, Paes’ farewell

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the highest ranked Indian in the world singles rankings, is amongst the six home grown players to get direct entry into the main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger which kicks off at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association on Monday.

A total of 11 Indian players, including five wildcard entries, will be among the field of 48.

The tournament will also feature Leander Paes, who announced earlier in the year that he will be calling time on his 30-year-long professional career after the 2020 season. Paes is among the wildcard entrants.

While it was initially said that the ongoing Maharashtra Open will be his last ATP event in India, Paes was announced as a wildcard entrant for the Bengaluru Open.

Seventh seed Prajnesh and eighth seed Sumit Nagal have both received byes in their opening round matches.

The tournament offers a total prize purse of $162,480 with the winner pocketing $21,600 and 125 ATP points. The runner-up stands to gain $12,720 and 75 points while the semifinalists will take home $7,530 each and 45 ATP points.

The winning team in the doubles competition will be richer by $9,300 besides pocketing 125 ATP points.

Former national coach and AITA Development Officer Sunil Yajaman is the tournament director while Andrey Kornilov from Uzbekistan will be the ATP supervisor.

