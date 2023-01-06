The case of an accused person’s death in police custody in Bengaluru has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe, police said on Friday.

The 21-year-old victim, Vinod, was in the custody of Cottonpet police after he was arrested on Tuesday. He died on Thursday.

He was first arrested in 2017 on charges of planning for robbery.

After coming out of prison on bail, Vinod did not attend any court proceedings for two years, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Following his second arrest this week, Vinod was kept in the cell by the police.

On Wednesday night after having dinner, he was allegedly found in an unconscious state in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police claim that the station officer tried to wake him up and he was immediately shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The doctors had declared that he was brought dead.

The family of the deceased has alleged foul play, saying that police had beaten Vinod to death.

DCP (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated that a report had already been submitted to the State Human Rights Commission and the CID.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is available.

If the police are found guilty during the probe, action would be initiated against them, he said.

