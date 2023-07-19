Bengaluru police busted a terror module with the arrest of five suspects, who were allegedly planning to carry out subversive activities in the city.

City Crime Branch (CCB) officials also recovered weapons from the suspects, identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir and Zahid.

They were arrested in Sultanpalya in Hebbal Police Station limits where they were allegedly holding a meeting. Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that based on credible information, the CCB has been successful in preventing a possible subversive activity.

“We have arrested five accused in this connection, from whom we have been able to recover or seize seven country-made pistols, 45 live rounds, walkie-talkie sets, dragger and 12 mobile sets,” he told media persons.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they along with another accused, who was absconding and is now abroad, were involved in a murder case in RT Nagar in Bengaluru in 2017. While they were in Bangalore Central Jail, they came in contact with T. Nazeer, one of the main accused in 2008 serial blast case.

The Police Commissioner said that Nazeer seem to have radicalised these persons, especially the one who is absconding. “The person who is currently abroad activated this module and supplied weapons and other equipment for carrying out certain subversive activities,” he said.

“Further details need to be ascertained. Once detailed interrogation is done, we will be able to share more details,” the commissioner added.

A case has been registered at Hebbal Police Station against the suspects under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nazir, an alleged operative of Lashkar-e-Toiba, was arrested in 2009 from the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in connection with 2008 Bangalore serial blasts case. A series of bomb blasts in Bengaluru on July 25, 2008 had left one person dead and 20 injured.

