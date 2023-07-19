Bengaluru police have foiled a terror plot with the arrest of five persons and recovery of weapons from them.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that based on credible information, the Bengaluru City Crime Branch has been successful in preventing a possible subversive activity.

“We have arrested five accused in this connection, from whom we have been able to recover or seize seven country-made pistols, 45 live rounds, walkie-talkie sets, dragger and 12 mobile sets,” he told media persons.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they along with another accused, who was absconding and is now abroad, were involved in a murder case in RT Nagar in Bengaluru.

While they were in jail, they came in contact with T. Nazeer, one of the main accused in the 2008 serial blast case. The Police Commissioner said that Nazeer seems to have radicalised these persons, especially the one who is absconding.

“The person who is currently abroad activated this module and supplied weapons and other equipment for carrying out certain subversive activities,” he said.

“Further details need to be ascertained. Once detailed interrogation is done, we will be able to share more details,” the commissioner added.

