Bengaluru police join TikTok to engage with people

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Bengaluru police has opened an account on short video-making platform TikTok to reach out to the people in an engaging and entertaining manner, an official said on Friday.

“Bangalore Police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come onto social media to create fun and informative content,” said city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Rao said the Chinese made App, TikTok, has immense potential to communicate about social issue in short creative and engaging videos.

Bengaluru police will post videos on citizen-centric issues.

The city police’s move follows similar action by Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police.

TikTok spokesperson welcomed Bengaluru police onto the platform and said it allows to create hyper local content, thereby helping the law enforcement agencies to stay local and relevant.

–IANS

sth/in