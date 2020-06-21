Bengaluru police stations to set up kiosks for complaints

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) Alarmed over a number of police personnel getting infected by coronavirus on duty and a few Covid-hit stations sealed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations for filing complaints, an official said here on Sunday.

“Rao instructed all the 155 police stations to set up kiosks outside for public to register complaints and not allow outsiders inside the premises to prevent the coronavirus spread,” a senior police official told IANS.

Addressing the staff on the wireless set during in the day, Rao said persons visiting the station should be screened with thermal scanner, ensure they were wearing mask and maintained physical distance while filing complaints at the kiosk.

“Only police personnel in uniform can enter police stations and they must wear the mask or face shield all the time and ensure social distancing,” said the official quoting Rao’s dos and don’ts to the staff.

Rao has also granted medical leave to personnel above 55 years with chronic illnesses. “All officers in the rank of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and head constables above 55 years with history of illnesses, including diabetes and blood pressure, should be under home quarantine,” the official said.

According to the Health Department bulletin, 24 police personnel, including 14 in Mysuru and 6 in Bengaluru, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

Among the infected Bengaluru cops are a woman assistant sub-inspector attached to the city crime branch (CCB), another ASI from Wilson Garden traffic police station, two Karnataka State Reserve Police constables and one constable each from the CCB and City Market police station.

“The 14 virus-affected police personnel from Mysuru were on Covid duty in Bengaluru from June 6-17,” said the official.

Besides Cubbon Park police station in the city centre, Shanakrapuram and Kalasipalaya police stations were also sealed and sanitised after personnel working there tested positive.

“A head constable attached to the Kalasipalya station succumbed to the virus on Saturday, two days after he tested positive and was admitted to the state-run Victoria Hospital in the city centre,” the official said.

