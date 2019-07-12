Bengaluru ponzi scam prime accused Khan arrested

Bengaluru/New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Multi-crore ponzi scheme scam prime accused and IMA Jewellers founder Mansoor Khan was arrested early on Friday from the New Delhi airport on arrival from Dubai by the Delhi Police, an official said.

“Khan was taken into custody on landing at the New Delhi international airport on arrival from Dubai around 2 a.m. in an Air India flight 916. He will soon be brought to Bengaluru by our sleuths,” SIT officer Mohammed told IANS here.

The major breakthrough in the IMA Gold multi-crore cheating case for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SIT came as a lookout notice on Khan was issued to all concerned, including the Interpol, through the Union Home Ministry.

Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores in Bengaluru, was absconding for a month and was traced in Dubai and told to return to India.

“He had shared a video in which he claimed that he shall return to India in next 24 hours,” the SIT officer said on its basis the arrest was made.

“Our officer will take Khan’s custody from the Delhi Police and fly him back to Bengaluru according to procedures for investigation into the mega scam,” added Mohammed.

The development is expected to ease the ongoing investigation and the effort to return the money of thousands of investors.

