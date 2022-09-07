BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Bengaluru rain havoc: Govt holds meeting with IT companies, promises permanent solution

The Karnataka government on Wednesday assured IT companies that a permanent solution to the inconveniences occurring in the Mahadevpura zone, which houses major tech companies in Bengaluru, will be found by next year’s rainy season.

IT and BT Minister, Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan made the assurance at a meeting with the heads of the IT companies located in the Mahadevapura zone at Vidhan Soudha here.

After giving a patient hearing to the grievances of the IT companies, he sought their cooperation to retain the status of ‘Bangalore Brand’. He added that virtual meetings will be conducted every month from now on to resolve their grievances.

Responding to the IT Minister’s appeal, the IT leaders said that their primary concern was is to bring to the notice of the government the miseries they face and the loss that is caused. They also said that they are satisfied with the way the government was responding to their grievances.

Narayan stated that the government will examine implementing the ‘Elcita” model of the system that is being put in place in the Electronic City in the Mahadevapura zone also. In addition to this, the K10 system will be implemented to ensure the free flow of rainwater, he said.

He said that this part will be provided Cauvery drinking water supply through 5th stage of its work.

State IT Vision Group Chairperson Kris Gopalakrishnan said that the government was with the industry in resolving any problem they encounter.

BBMP Special Commissioner Tushar Girinath made a presentation on the initiatives taken up by the government.

Representatives of Goldman Sachs, Infosys, Wells Fargo, Wipro, Emphasis, Intel VMware, TCS, Accenture, Sonata Software, Philips, and Solace were among those who attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and IT/BT Department Director Meena Nagaraj were present also.

