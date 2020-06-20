Bengaluru readies for Yoga Day at home, with family

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) For the first time in six years since the International Day of Yoga began on June 21, 2015, India’s tech city is readying to celebrate it on Sunday at home with family, thanks to the Covid-induced ban on public gatherings, an official said on Saturday.

“Unlike in the past five years, when the main event was held at the Kantirava sport stadium opposite the famous Cubbon Park in the city centre, we have advised the people to celebrate the global event at home with family due to the ban on conducting it outdoors,” a state health official told IANS here.

The state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will also celebrate the annual event in the virtual world, with special address by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Art of Living founder Sri Ravi Shankar, Adichunchana Math guru Nirmalanandanatha and Veerashaiva Lingayatha Panchamasali guru Vachananda.

“State Medical Education Minister S. Sudhakar will inaugurate the event and the university’s Vice-Chancellor S. Sachidananda will deliver the welcome speech, which will be streamed live on social media platforms Facebook and Youtube,” said the official.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform ‘asanas’ from his official residence in New Delhi, thousands of people from all walks of life across the country will join him with their family in the virtual world as it will be streamed live through all digital platforms and television channels.

“Yoga is good for community, immunity and unity. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, yoga has assumed even greater importance as it helps strengthen the respiratory system,” said Modi in a message to mark the occasion.

Ahead of the Yoga Day, the Jindal Naturecure Institute on the city’s northern outskirts conducted a 30-minute virtual yoga event for children.

“The event was held in inculcate the holistic way of living in the people during the corona virus pandemic, which has disrupted the outdoor fitness regime,” said the Institute’s chief yoga officer Rajeev Rajesh in a statement.

