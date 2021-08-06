Karnataka capital Bengaluru has reported 441 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours while 434 persons recovered from the disease, health officials said on Friday.

The death toll remained at single digit — 7, taking the overall toll to 15,909.

The positivity rate dropped slightly from 0.70 per cent in the last week to 0.65 per cent this week. The total active cases in the state capital touched 8,560 on Friday. A total of 64,519 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

As many as 32 children below 9 years tested positive for Covid.

Mahadevapura zone still remains the worst hit with 798 positive cases. There are 162 active micro containment zones in Bengaluru and Mahadevapura zone tops the list with maximum number of containment zones (42). The recovery rate registered is 98.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state’s fourth Delta Plus variant patient, a 29-year-old man, has been traced to Bommanahalli. He was found to have 7 primary and 14 secondary contacts. However, none of them tested positive for Coronavirus.

The patient was tested after having symptoms of fever. He tested positive on July 14, and his genomic sequencing results came in on August 5.

Meanwhile, the 86-year-old man and his 57-year-old son, who were previously affected with the Delta Plus variant have also recovered. The first Delta case was found in Mysuru in Karnataka.

–IANS

mka/pgh