The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular asking apartment owners not to change or modify balconies in wake of the recent tragedy at an apartment where two elderly women were burnt to death.

The order, issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, said: “In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as per the building construction guidelines 2003, National Building Code of India 2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate, Commencement Certificate, covering the balcony and additional construction/modifying the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices, and this has been observed across the city.”

It said that “going forward… these kinds of unsafe practices, leading to danger, in the construction of the houses will not be permitted”.

If there is a need for modification at the residential complexes/other buildings, pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP’s competent authorities, it said.

