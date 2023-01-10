INDIA

The National Academy for Learning (NAFL) School in Bengaluru on Tuesday clarified that the student who got arrested for making a bomb threat last week is not from the school.

NAFL Principal Indira Jayakrishnan said: “We wish to inform you that a student from another school in the city is under police investigation for sending our school, National Academy For Learning, Bengaluru, a bomb threat by email. He is not a student of NAFL.”

Karnataka Police have cracked the case of bomb threat to the NAFL, taking a minor boy studying in a private school into custody and handed him over to the state Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police, the police detected the boy through his IP address and when questioned, the boy maintained that he did it for having some fun. He had told police that he got the official email id of the school from the internet.

Tension prevailed in the premises of the NAFL School, run by the National Public School (NPS) group, in Basaveshwara Nagar locality of Bengaluru on last Friday following the threat, sent with email.

The mail claimed that four gelatin sticks have been kept in the premises, which are going to explode at the time of lunch.

The school staff had immediately informed the local police. About 1,000 school children were sent out of the classrooms and taken to safe places. The development had also triggered panic among parents and local residents.

Hundreds of parents rushed to the school and expressed their concern over the development and demanded that they should be let inside the school premises to see their children. Later, the children were sent home with them.

A bomb disposal and dog squad had combed the school premises and later declared it as a hoax.

