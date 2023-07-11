INDIA

Bengaluru tech firm MD, CEO hacked to death, police launch hunt for killer TikTok star

In a shocking incident, the MD and CEO of a private tech firm were brutally hacked to death in Amrutalli locality of Bengaluru in broad daylight on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of Aeronics Media Private and its CEO Vinu Kumar.

Police said that a former employee of the company, identified as J. Felix aka Jocker Felix, a TikTok star has hacked them to death and they have launched a hunt for the accused and his associates.

Felix had left Aeronics and established his own company.

As Subramanya was the major competitor for him in the business, he had hatched a plan to finish him off.

As per the police, Felix, accompanied by three others, had barged inside the Aeronics office in the evening and attacked the victims, who were working in first and third floors, respectively, with a sword and a knife before escaping from the spot.

Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to the Manipal hospital for an autopsy.

2023071137616

