Bengaluru techie accuses drug addict hubby of sexually harassing her with friends

In a startling development, a techie in Bengaluru has lodged police complaint against her husband for sexual harassing her along with his friends, police said on Thursday.

She has told police that her husband, a drug addict along with his friends, made her private videos and sexually harassed her.

The complaint has been lodged in HSR Layout police station in Bengaluru.

Police said that the accused husband was identified as Akhilesh Dharmaraj, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada, and the couple met through a matrimonial site in 2019.

After their marriage, the woman from Vasanth Nagar locality shifted to HSR Layout with the accused husband. Initially, the accused was well behaved but later the victim came to know that he is a drug addict. The accused allegedly brought ganja to home and started smoking in front of her.

When questioned on this, he tortured her and also started bringing his friends home and held ganja parties at his residence. The victim had told police that the accused’s friends also sexually harassed her.

The victim had come back to her parent’s residence not able to take sexual harassment by husband and his friends. The accused, with his friends, had then come to her parents place and threatened her to come back to him. They had also blackmailed her that if she revealed anything happened to her, she would be finished off.

The victim had also alleged that the accused husband had installed CCTVs in the bedroom and bathroom. When questioned on this, he had assaulted her.

He had threatened that he would make her private videos public.

The techie has lodged a complaint with Subramanyapura police station and alleged that the police have not initiated action against the accused persons. Police said that they have taken up the investigation.

