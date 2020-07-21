Bengaluru top cop tests Covid negative, back to work

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tested negative and emerged from the four-day home quarantine to resume work, here on Tuesday. “Thanks for all your blessings and good wishes. Tested negative, relieved. Back to work,” said Rao.

He underwent fifth Covid test in three months on Tuesday to rule out any infection. On Friday, Rao went into four-day home quarantine after his driver tested Covid-19 positive.

In a related development, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka personally welcomed a court employee who overcame the virus. “Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka welcomed high court staffer Mary Josephine who defeated coronavirus and returned to duty,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

The Chief Justice greeted Josephine with folded hands and gave her a rose while welcoming her back to work.

Bengaluru is the epicentre of coronavirus in Karnataka, accounting for 60 per cent of active cases.

On Tuesday, the city reported 1,714 new cases, lifting the Covid-19 tally to 34,943.

–IANS

sth/