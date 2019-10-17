Bengaluru tops in buying eco-friendly, sustainable products

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Bengaluru is the most conscious city when it comes to buying eco-friendly and sustainable products as compared to other metro cities in India, a new study revealed on Tuesday.

Mumbai is at the second spot followed by Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai respectively.

Based on an analysis of the shopping behaviour of over 20,000 respondents, across five Indian metros, the study was conducted by Karnival.com — an eCommerce platform.

According to the study, 55 per cent of the shoppers on Karnival.com are millennials (23-37 age group) and Generation Z (18-22 age group).

“The maiden sustainability index by Karnival.com shows that Indians are working towards creating a culture of conscious consumption and making sustainability a mainstream way of life,” said Dhimant Parekh – CEO, Karnival.com.

“It’s heartening to know that young shoppers, in metros as well as non-metros, are looking for eco-friendly choices, whether for their own use or for gifting purposes,” Parekh said.

The study also indicated that more women were open to buying these products than men – the percentage was 65 per cent for women and 35 for men.

The most popular buys on the platform include water-saving devices for taps, home decor products made with upcycled and recycled materials, natural personal care products, organic food products, and eco-friendly home utilities like floor and laundry cleaners.

The study also found that tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities are warming up to the idea of shopping for sustainable products.

Pune led the growing tribe of ‘green non-metros’, while Coimbatore, Lucknow and Ghaziabad completed the top chart, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the total sales on Karnival.com during April-September 2019.

“An increasing number of Indians are seeking out green products and we are excited to be a part of this inspiring narrative on up-and-coming sustainability oriented cities and towns of India,” Parekh said.

