Bengaluru violence: HC rejects petition by accused seeking quashing of charge sheet

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by the accused in the infamous DJ Halli-KG Halli violence in Bengaluru in August 2020, seeking quashing of charge sheet against them.

A bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, rejected the petition submitted by accused Mohammad Khaleel Ahmad and others in the violence case which rocked Bengaluru on August 11, 2020.

The accused also sought to quash the investigation by the Special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court. The petition maintained that the statements recorded by the CCB and the NIA are different. It also alleged that the investigation by NIA is just for the sake of it.

The bench opined that if the allegations are true, the investigation is very much needed. At this stage, the court can’t investigate witnesses. If allegations are made that investigation is not proper, it can’t be concluded that the investigation is inappropriate, it held.

Counsel for accused maintained that the NIA slueths have concealed certain matters and conducted the investigation. As a result, there is no opportunity for the accused to prove their innocence.

It was also submitted that the act of accused only attract IPC sections and do not attract the UAPA and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and hence the charges must be dropped, counsel submitted.

NIA counsel had submitted that the petitioner had approached the High Court, though the jurisdiction lies with NIA Special court. The charge sheet is going to prove the involvement of accused in offences under the UAPA act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. It was also submitted that at least four persons had lost their lives in the incident.

