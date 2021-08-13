Bengaluru’s premier shopping lane, Commercial Street, will be turned into a model road, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka announced on Friday.

Ashoka visited Commercial Street, which is being developed under the Bengaluru Smart City project, to conduct an inspection, following several complaints regarding the quality of the road.

As the colour of tiles used for the flooring of the road was found to be faded, the officials have been instructed to redevelop the road by making the contractor replace the tiles at his own expense by September, said the Minister.

Addressing media persons after the inspection, he said Smart City project has taken up the redevelopment of 450-metre-long Commercial Street for Rs 5.5 crore. Apart from replacing the tiles, the crossroads adjacent to it will also be redeveloped, he said.

Ashoka said that no extra money will be spent on Commercial Street, as the contractor will replace the floor tiles and maintain the road for the next three years. Utility, and OFC ducts have been installed on pedestrian tracks on both sides. Measures will be taken to ensure the rainwater does not flow into the shops but instead into the drainage.

MP P.C. Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, East Zone Commissioner Manoj Jain, Smart City Managing Director Rajendra Cholan, East Zone Joint Commissioner Pallavi, Zonal Chief Engineer Prabhakar, Smart City Chief Engineer Prahlad and other officials also accompanied Ashoka.

–IANS

