The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said that they have arrested a Benin national at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for smuggling 43 capsules containing heroin worth Rs 5 crore.

“The medical examination of the accused passenger revealed that he had swallowed 43 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-colored powder/granules were recovered from inside his body,” said the official.

The official said that the recovered heroin was valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

“The accused violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Consequently, he was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” said the official.

The suspected heroin capsules were seized under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was produced before a Mumbai Court which later remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

