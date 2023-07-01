INDIA

Benin national held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 5 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said that they have arrested a Benin national at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for smuggling 43 capsules containing heroin worth Rs 5 crore.

“The medical examination of the accused passenger revealed that he had swallowed 43 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-colored powder/granules were recovered from inside his body,” said the official.

The official said that the recovered heroin was valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

“The accused violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Consequently, he was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” said the official.

The suspected heroin capsules were seized under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was produced before a Mumbai Court which later remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

2023070132128

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP demands implementing ‘Yogi model of governance’ in Bihar

    Sadhu held for raping a married woman in Gujarat

    Possibility of thunder lightning in Delhi-NCR: IMD

    Odisha categorised as ‘high performer’ state in implementing road safety measures