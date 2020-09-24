BenQ partners Zoom to deliver certified video conferencing displays

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Thursday announced its partnership with video conferencing platform Zoom to deliver certified video conferencing displays for modern meeting rooms.

According to the company, with the integration of Zoom Rooms, BenQ interactive displays, as well as digital signage, will bring back the work efficiency and provide seamless interactive telecommunication through video conferring.

“In the process of corporates adjusting to the new normal of remote working, BenQ reaffirms its commitment by integrating with Zoom and creating innovative smart technology while understanding the need for technological innovations and the market demands in the current scenario,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said in a statement.

BenQ displays with Zoom will enable remote screen sharing, content collaboration, and whiteboarding with notes.

In addition, business owners, SMB presenters, and enterprise IT managers can rely on BenQ displays for video conferencing.

“The partnership with technology leaders like BenQ is key to our mission of delivering high-quality visual communications to the world. Together with BenQ, we can help businesses and individuals overcome today’s challenges to build toward tomorrow’s success,” added Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Communications.

