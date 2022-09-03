SOUTH ASIA

Bentley stolen in UK recovered from Karachi

A luxury sedan, a Bentley Mulsanne, was recovered from Karachi on Saturday by Pakistan Customs on information provided by a British law enforcement agency, a media report said.

The vehicle, earlier reported stolen in London, was found parked in the driveway of a residence in the posh DHA locality of Karachi, Express Tribune reported.

Customs was informed of the vehicle’s presence and an investigation was conducted locally to trace the stolen luxury sedan.

The investigation confirmed that the stolen car was parked inside a Karachi residence. Customs officials raided the location with a court order and seized the Bentley, Express Tribune reported.

The vehicle costs more than $300,000 and it is the brand’s largest and most expensive handcrafted sedan.

Officials took the owner of the residence and the individual who sold him the vehicle in to custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents.

The registration of the vehicle has also been forged, said Customs officials.

According to the FIR filed by Customs officials, a tax of more than Pak Rs 300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle.

