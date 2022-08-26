SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Benzema beats De Bruyne, Courtois, wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been named the 2021-22 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, beating team-mate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to the gong.

The France international solidified his status as the frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or with victory over the pair, with the award bestowed following the Champions League group-stage draw in Istanbul on Thursday, reports DPA. Benzema, top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga last term as he guided Madrid to a double, netted 44 goals in 46 games across all competitions.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also was feted at the ceremony, beating Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to be awarded the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

But the headline prize was that handed out to Benzema, who will now be targeting the most notable individual prize in football.

The 34-year-old was named among the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees earlier this month, with the long-time Madrid star seemingly the outstanding favourite.

Benzema scored 27 goals in 32 games as Madrid won LaLiga, and he also netted 15 in 12 Champions League outings en route to Los Blancos lifting their 14th European crown in Paris in May.

This year’s Ballon d’Or winner is due to be confirmed on October 17, with the mid-season World Cup resulting in an early announcement.

20220826-105604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krunic, Dalot seal win for Milan in Serie A

    Messi consoles Neymar after Copa America win

    Long-serving Rauball to step down as Dortmund president

    By talking about 2022 World Cup, coach Flick is increasing pressure...