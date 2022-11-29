SCI-TECHWORLD

BeReal is iPhone app of 2022, Moncage wins iPad game award

Tech giant Apple on Monday announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, highlighting 16 applications and games in which ‘BeReal’, a social media application, won iPhone app of the year award.

Whereas, ‘Moncage’ won the iPad game of the year award.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

“From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives,” Cook added.

The winning applications and games were selected by tech giant’s global App Store editorial team.

iPad app of the year award was won by ‘GoodNotes 5’, which help users to take digital note, whereas, ‘MacFamilyTree 10’ won Mac app of the year.

iPhone game of the year was won by fast-paced hit battle royale game ‘Apex Legends Mobile’, while ‘Gentler Streak’ won the Apple Watch app of the year which helps users to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

20221129-162404

