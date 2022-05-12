LIFESTYLE

Berlin unveils Europe’s first Samurai Museum

The Samurais of Japan are considered as exotic soldiers who are crafty at swordsmanship and are known the world over as fearless and brave warriors.

The myth about Samurais and there are many, continue to fascinate everyone to this day. Be it video games or Hollywood, Samurais hold a special place and movies or games about them tend to become blockbuster successes.

As per lore, the samurais are considered to be the ultimate when it comes to honour and chivalry.

Now, as per reports, there is a new museum in Berlin, Germany that is dedicated to Samurais and exploring all that lies behind the myth.

The Samurai Museum opened to public on May 8, 2022 and it houses over 1,000 artefacts from Peter Janssen, a German entrepreneur’s private collection.

The exhibition, which is said to be interactive, includes tea sets, Buddhist sculptures, woodcuts and of course, armours. The museum released a statement about the exhibits of the Samurai Museum and said, “The myth and influence of the samurai on Japanese society are illuminated from different perspectives such as everyday life, art and craft or martial arts.”

Peter Janssen the man behind the collection has been curating these items over the last 30 years. He has one of the most comprehensive Japanese Samurai Art collections.

Around five years back, in 2017, he started exhibiting selected items from his collection to the general public at the Samurai Art Museum in Berlin. However, Janssen wanted to showcase his collection to a larger audience and so he decided to put up most of his collected artefacts (more than 1,000) in a large exhibition space in a more centrally located place in Berlin so more people can access the museum easily and enjoy the rich cultural and artistic Japanese Samurai heritage.

