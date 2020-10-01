‘Besides Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv also have to wait for Rahul Gandhi’

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Just a day ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar, the former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come up with a second teaser of his short film criticising Rahul Gandhi’s way of functioning.

The teaser shows not only Mahatma Gandhi waiting to meet him, but even former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also waiting to meet Rahul Gandhi.

The 2.39 minute long teaser of the film is with IANS.

The video shows a woman party worker coming to meet Rahul Gandhi, but is shocked to see Bapu waiting.

In the video, she asks Mahatma Gandhi: “Why is he waiting”

To this, Bapu replies: “He has been coming here and waiting everyday.”

Mahatma Gandhi then asks the woman to tell Rahul Gandhi that ‘today Jawaharlal, Indira and Rajiv all had been waiting for him for two hours to awaken him.

The woman then enquires about the reason why he (Mahatma Gandhi) was waiting. Bapu replies: “Those who are loyal don’t accuse them and mistreat them or else the party will be finished”.

The woman then asks if this was related to the 23 leaders writing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, to which he firmly shakes his head.

Bapu also tells the woman worker that this party belongs to her too and to the lakhs of activists, who work for the party.

As the two are talking, Rahul Gandhi’s aide enters the room and asks the woman why she has been waiting there.

The woman responds that she has an appointment with Rahul Gandhi as he has given her time through his personal mail.

The office aide then tells the woman worker that she has to wait for seven more days as he is travelling.

The aide gets a call on his phone and he asks the caller who was handling the personal mail of Rahul Gandhi. With this the scene in teaser ends.

Speaking to IANS, Pankaj Shankar, who was instrumental in the launch of Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2004 said, “The aim of the film is to highlight the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi’s team as he keeps on targeting his opponents on the same issue.”

“With the new teaser of the short film, we also want to highlight that the party needs leadership to bring it back to its glorious days as for the last 10 years it has lost its base,” he said.

He said that this is the pain of every Congress worker as Rahul Gandhi and his office is hostile towards them.

The film comes at a time when 23 leaders of the party wrote to Sonia Gandhi last month seeking a change in the party leadership.

