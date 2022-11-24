Travellers from all across the world are keen to come to Udaipur and jodhpur due to its scenic beauty and architectural marvels exiting in the form of palaces, forts and havelis, however, now, the Rajasthan government is planning to turn these cities into business cities by promoting trade and export from here, confirmed officials.

Speaking to IANS, Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) chairman, Rajeev Arora said, “New air cargo complex in Udaipur will be coming up soon. The Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RSIC) is working to set up an air cargo complex at the Dabok airport in Udaipur to facilitate import and export of goods in the next few months. I have met the AAI chairperson and zeroed in on the land for the same.”

“In fact, we have sought permission from Central government to start international flights and air cargo complex in this Lake City so that tourists can easily visit this beautiful city and import and export can also become easier from here,” he said.

Also, in Jodhpur, the state government is organising the first international exhibition to ensure it becomes a facilitator to exports and organise buyers-sellers meeting. We will ensure we bring in buyers to ease exports from this city. “Also, we have shortlisted land for PM Gati Shakti to provide multi-modal connectivity for providing integrated and seamless connectivity. It will reduce travel time. In next one year, exports will start from Jodhpur too,” he added.

“Our aim is to take Rajasthan exports to Rs 1 lakh crore, and we are trying to touch this target,” he added.

Gujarat leads the export charts in the country while Rajasthan ranks 12th. So now we are trying to compete with our neighbouring state via three novel initiatives, that is, of bringing up udaipur air cargo complex, jodhpur depo and this international expo, said Arora.

20221124-153002