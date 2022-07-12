New Delhi, July 12 (IANSlife) Biryani is truly a dish for all of the senses, with an irresistible combination of spices, aromas, and flavours that no one can resist! There are numerous places in Delhi, ranging from 5-star hotels to local street vendors serving up a delicious plate of Biryanis, and we’re here to tell you about them all!

Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave, Sardar Patel Marg

This restaurant considered one of the best in Delhi, is known for bringing forth intense flavours of slow-cooked food made from authentic recipes gathered from the royal kitchens of Awadh. Their Hyderabadi ‘Kachhi Gosht Ki Biryani’ is a crowd pleaser that begs to be tried.

Anand Restaurant, near Scindia House, CP

Anand Restaurant is a hidden gem tucked away in the secluded lanes of CP. The restaurant specialises in North Indian cuisine and serves as a gastronomic haven for area office workers. Biryani is a fan favourite here, and the place’s old-world rustic charm perfectly represents the retro Delhi vibe! It’s worth a visit for the perfect flavour, generous portion sizes, and unbelievable prices!

Kolkata Biryani House, Chittaranjan Park

Kolkata-style Biryani is a rare luxury in Delhi, and Kolkata Biryani House has made it much easier for Delhiites to enjoy this delectable treat! This delivery-joint chain has outlets in multiple locations, and the prompt delivery services make it extremely convenient for confined foodies to enjoy some authentic Kolkata-style Biryani from the comfort of their homes!

Beeryani at SDA market, Hauz Khas

If you like your food spicy, this is one of the best Biryani restaurants for you. They will leave you thirsty for water, and you will enjoy it. Don’t forget to order a variety of appetisers to get your spice cruise started early.

Babu Shahi Bawarchi, Pragati Maidan

People come from all over the city to try the Biryani. Both chicken and mutton are popular. This royal roadside stall, one of the best places for Biryani, is not for the faint of heart or the cholesterol-conscious. After all, Shahi chefs have a tendency to overdo it, but it’s always up to kingly standards.

Andhra Bhavan, Ashoka Road, CP

Andhra Bhavan is well-known for its delicious and reasonably priced South Indian cuisine, and on any given day, the restaurant is likely to be packed with hungry customers. Aside from the mouth-watering thalis served every day, we recommend visiting this canteen on a Sunday afternoon to try their famed Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, where each strain of rice is aromatic and bursting with flavour.

N. Iqbal Biryani Restaurant, Nizamuddin

This is probably your best bet in Delhi for Moradabadi biryani. On a Thursday evening, go to the dargah to pray and listen to qawali. Then go to this restaurant to eat some biryani. The biryani is served with a fiery chutney, that will just make you go over again and again.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220712-195603