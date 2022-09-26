HEALTHINDIA

Best performing states awarded on Day 2 of Arogya Manthan 2022

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday awarded the top performing states, districts, integrators and health facilities on the closing day of the two-day Arogya Manthan 2022, celebrating completion of 4 years of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, and one year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

The Union Health Minister awarded the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Ayushman Excellence Awards) 2022 to felicitate the Top Performing State — Andhra Pradesh, the Top Performing District to Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh, the Top Performing Government Facility to District Hospital Dharwad, Karnataka, the Best Performing States to Kerala, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Manipur, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Best Performing UTs to Chandigarh, J&K, and the PMAMs (Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras) under the AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

“There should be no space for fraud in AB-PMJAY which aims for healthcare of the poorest from the society. We need to use all available technology tools to remove even the smallest scope for any fraud,” Mandaviya said here while awarding the top health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving PM-JAY and ABDM. “Even a small suggestion has the power for bringing big change,” he stated.

Health Minister also urged states who are still to cover eligible beneficiaries to accelerate their efforts to provide Ayushman Bharat cards to all of them. He also encouraged stakeholders to bring innovative solutions for integrating technology in digital health.

The second day of Arogya Manthan 2022 had panel discussions with eminent leaders from relevant public and private sector organisations.

Veena George, Minister of Health, Kerala; V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority were also present on the occasion.

