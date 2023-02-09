ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

NewsWire
0
0

UK-born Indian bestselling author of ‘Think Like A Monk’, podcast host, social media sensation, life coach and former Hare Krishna monk Jay Shetty is expanding his media footprint, now launching a talent agency, ‘Variety’ has learned exclusively.

Shetty, whose health and wellness podcast ‘On Purpose’ has featured the likes of Alicia Keys, Khloe Kardashian and Kobe Bryant, is said to have been downloaded more than 300 million times, but he has also been accused of plagiarism, which has made him get careful about attribution of quotes. Shetty now lives in California after spending four years as a Hare Krishna monk in India.

His second book, ‘8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go’, has become an instant ‘New York Times’ best-seller after being released last week.

Along with his partners Rula Zaabri, Brittany Louks and Blaire Zierke, Shetty has announced the formation of House of 1212, a full-service, purpose-driven talent agency that will represent creators, thought leaders and innovators who are impacting positive change, according to ‘Variety’.

Shetty will serve as co-founder and partner of House of 1212; Zaabri as founder and CEO; Louks as co-founder and president; and Zierke as co-founder and head of operations. Zaabri was previously Shetty’s chief of staff, overseeing business initiatives and managing his day-to-day operations.

The name of the agency ‘1212’ is derived from numerology. It is known as an angel number, which symbolises abundance, organisation and harmony with prosperity, growth and enlightenment centered at its core, ‘Variety’ notes.

20230209-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Idina Menzel wants to star in the ‘Wicked’ movie

    Demi Moore joins Tom Holland, Diane Lane for ‘Feud’ Season 2

    Dwayne Johnson’s daughter ‘refuses to believe’ he’s Maui from ‘Moana’

    ‘House of the Dragon’ makers bought white hair from across Europe...