Beth Mooney signs with Perth Scorchers for next two WBBL seasons

Melbourne, July 29 (IANS) Perth Scorchers have signed Australias highest-ranked T20 batter Beth Mooney for the next two seasons of Womens Big Bash League.

Mooney, the second-most prolific run-scorer in the history of the WBBL, has made 2,576 runs across her five seasons with the Brisbane Heat and starring in the side’s successive title triumphs over the past two seasons.

The left-handed opener was the shining light in Australia’s recent T20 World Cup campaign, being crowned Player of the Tournament and set a new record for most runs scored by a single player in a women’s T20 World Cup, with 259 runs at 64.75 across six innings.

“I’m really happy with my decision to join the Scorchers for the next few seasons. I have heard great things about the people and culture at the WACA and I love the way Perth has gone about their cricket over the years,” said Mooney.

“The move to the West is a really exciting opportunity for me to work with Christina Matthews and Shelley, two very highly regarded women and leaders of our great game, and reunite with Nicole Bolton and Heather Graham who have both been part of the Australian set-up.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the team, and continue to learn and evolve as a player. I know that they are building for success and I’m looking forward to being part of that and bringing my knowledge and experience to the side,” she added.

Scorchers Women’s head coach Shelley Nitschke said: “Beth is one of the best T20 batters in the world at the moment and has experienced great success at both the domestic and international levels.

“Her T20 statistics over the past 12 months are phenomenal, but what is really impressive is her ability to deliver on the big stage and under pressure. That sort of character in the team can be inspirational.

“Beth also has great cricket awareness and I am sure she’ll be able to pass on some of her knowledge and thoughts on the game to the playing group,” she added.

The Scorchers will open their WBBL 6 campaign at home on the October 17-18 weekend when they take on the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

