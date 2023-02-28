SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Betis midfielder Fekir suffers season-ending knee injury a week before Man Utd clash

Real Betis have suffered a major setback for their season’s ambitions with the confirmation that French international midfielder, Nabil Fekir will miss the rest of the season with a broken cruciate knee ligament that he suffered in Friday’s 3-2 win away to Elche.

“Nabil Fekir suffered a hyper-extension of his left knee in one of the last moves of the game against Elche last Thursday. The tests that were carried out today by the Real Betis medical services, have confirmed that he has an injury on the cruciate ligament of his right knee,” informed the Betis website.

The injury means the 29-year-old has suffered a cruciate knee injury, after breaking the same ligament in his right knee when he played for Olympique Lyonnais in the 2015-16 season.

Fekir is a key part of Betis’ attacking play, and this season he has played 15 times in LaLiga, and three in the Europa League.

The Spanish club have been drawn to face Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Europa League and visit Old Trafford on March 9 for the first leg of their tie, with the return leg a week later.

