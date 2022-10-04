ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Better be sure than sorry’, Tejasswi Prakash on marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Television star Tejasswi Prakash, who is in a relationship with her former ‘Bigg Boss’ co-contestant Karan Kundrra, has a hilarious reaction to the question of marriage and also shared some “serious” advice for other girls on the subject.

The two have been facing questions about when they are getting married. Instead of dodging, Tejasswi had a funny response to such questions.

Tejasswi took to Instagram on Monday to share her rendition of a meme, where she lip-synced to the lyrics: “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don’t know, don’t ask me).

In the clip, she wrote: “Paps: shaadi kab hogi” at the top, hinting that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly asking her when she and Karan are getting married.

For the caption, she wrote: “But on a serious note, it’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

The actress is currently working in ‘Naagin 6’, where she plays the lead role.

20221004-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emraan Hashmi turns 43; celebrates with a new music video

    Tiger Shroff to give 4-5 months for ‘Rambo’ prep, action sequences

    S. Hussain Zaidi: Mafia had a stranglehold over film financing, but...

    KJo reveals why Ranveer Singh fits well to co-host ‘Bigg Boss...