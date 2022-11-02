Better connectivity led by infrastructure development has boosted tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir multifold besides bringing in various other developments, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out.

“Government is working comprehensively in the manufacturing and tourism sectors as both have huge employment potential,” he said.

“The government is committed to taking benefits of development to all sections and citizens. Efforts are underway to strengthen the health and education infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of 2 new AIIMS, 7 new medical colleges, 2 state cancer institutes and 15 nursing homes,” PM Modi said.

The government had recently organised Rozgar Mela (Jobs Fair) in Jammu and Kashmir, as a part of the steps taken by the Central government to promote employment and self-employment.

“Under this campaign, more than 10 lakh appointment letters will be given by the Central government in the next few months in the first phase. The government has expanded the scope of the business environment in the state to boost employment,” he added.

He said that for a fast-paced development, the work has to be done with a new approach and thinking. “Thirty thousand government post recruitments have been done since 2019, out of which twenty thousand jobs were handed out in the last one and half years. The mantra of ‘Employment through competence’, is instilling new confidence in the youth of the state. Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take Jammu & Kashmir to new heights. We also have a huge goal of a developed India of 2047 and to fulfil it we have to engage in nation-building with strong determination.”

He said that completion of the process of selection for lakhs of vacancies in a few months and issuing appointment letters is an indication of the change that the government system has undergone in the last seven-eight years. “Today, work culture is changing,” he said. “The efficiency of government departments has increased due to the efforts of our Karmayogis,” he added.

PM Modi further said that the new industrial policy and business reforms action plan has paved the way for Ease of Doing Business. “It has given a tremendous impetus to investment in Jammu and Kashmir. The pace at which work is being done on development-related projects will transform the entire economy here.”

The Prime Minister said that international flights from Srinagar to Sharjah have begun. “Farmers in J&K have benefited a great deal from increased connectivity as it is now easier for apple farmers to send the produce outside of the state. The government is working towards promoting transport through drones.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the aspect of employment generation through infrastructure creation. He informed that thousands of kilometres of National Highways have been constructed across the country in the last eight years and work is being constantly done across the country on doubling, gauge conversion, and electrification of railway lines. He further added that new airports are being built in the country, railway stations are being modernised, and new waterways are being built. “More than three crore houses have also been built under PM Awas Yojana,” PM Modi added.

