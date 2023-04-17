BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BetterPlace acquires Malaysia-based TROOPERS to empower gig workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace on Monday announced the acquisition of TROOPERS, Malaysias leading flexi talent solutions technology player.

The acquisition marks BetterPlace’s second major move this year, following its majority stake acquisition of blue-collar workforce fulfillment platform MyRobin in Indonesia earlier this year.

The acquisition, for which the financial details were not disclosed, of TROOPERS will accelerate its presence in the region and establish a stronger foothold in Southeast Asia, BetterPlace said in a statement.

It will integrate TROOPERS’ automated gig matching and rostering features into BetterPlace’s comprehensive SaaS platform.

“Southeast Asia is expected to see a significant growth in demand for gig workers in the next five years, with the gig economy growing by 31 per cent since 2017, well ahead of the growth in conventional workforce. In Malaysia alone, 84 per cent of hiring managers prefer hiring gig-workers,” said Pravin Agarwala, Co-Founder and Group CEO, BetterPlace.

TROOPERS, founded in 2017, has helped over 50,000 gig workers in Malaysia find gig opportunities since its inception.

“Majority of the gig workforce in Southeast Asia is informal, making it difficult for workers to discover supplementary jobs or increase their earning potential. Additionally, workers may not have the necessary skills to match growing enterprise requirements,” said Joshua Tan, Co-Founder and CEO, TROOPERS.

BetterPlace develops cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions that enable enterprises to be future-ready. The company’s AI-powered enterprise platform provides robust matchmaking capabilities for companies seeking skilled candidates for gig and full-time positions.

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace has over 30 million workers on the platform and over 1,100 companies as clients.

20230417-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gwadar to act as business hub of Pakistan: Traders

    Two-wheeler sales not matching pace of PVs, three-wheelers: SIAM

    Finance Minister urges banks to ‘professionalise’ decision-making boards

    Rolls-Royce reiterates commitment to partner India for combat engine co-development at...