Beverly Hills: A bachelorette funhouse

The Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, USA is the perfect spot for a weekend of shopping, pampering, dining and laughter with your girls.

Work up a sweat

Start your morning spinning to the beat of the music at SoulCycle. These full-body workouts and inspirational instructors will leave you feeling invigorated as you push yourself to the limit. Remember to book your spot in advance, as these popular classes fill up fast!

Natural Pilates and Physique 57 also offer full body workouts to help kick start your day. Natural Pilates classes are just shy of an hour long and range in difficulty from beginning to advanced Pilates. The Physique 57 method focuses on full body barre workouts which mix dance-inspired cardio, stretches and strength training available in different difficulty levels.

If you’re more focused on stretching and calming your mind, athletic clothing stores like Lululemon offers complimentary yoga classes on select days throughout each month. Contact the stores directly to see if they offer a class during your trip to Beverly Hills.

Or, if a brisk two mile walk sounds more up your alley, head to Beverly Gardens Park for your morning activity. The park has many public art pieces on display such as The Drummer and Hymn of Life: Tulips. Remember to snap a group selfie in front of the iconic Beverly Hills Sign and Lily Pond!

Head here for brunch

After working up an appetite, make your way to Mid-Century gem, Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills for brunch at Viviane. The indoor-outdoor eatery features bright colors, poolside dining and a cocktail menu meant to impress. Choose from tasty options as you sit poolside and unwind with your friends.

For brunch with bottomless mimosas, head over to THE Blvd at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. Here, you can help yourself to the Bottomless Champagne Bar where you can build your own mimosa, just how you like it. Dining options include delectable choices such as Truffle Brothers, a two-egg frittata with black truffle, peas and pecorino romano.

Spa-ice up your day

Spend the afternoon at Spa Montage. Full day spa packages include a 3.5 hour experience with a 60-minute massage, 60-minute mineral re-balancing facial, a mani/pedi and a $30 lunch credit to use at any of the hotel’s restaurants. After your treatment, you and your friends can enjoy soaking in the Co-ed Mineral Wellness Pool and relaxing in the Eucalyptus steam room.

Thibiant Beverly Hills also offers a variety of spa treatments from facials and massages to body glows and mud wraps. If you’d prefer a less time consuming experience, head to BAO Foot Spa on South Beverly Drive for a relaxing foot massage or a combo foot and body massage.

Dress it up

Now that you’re feeling relaxed, head to Olive & June to dress up your hands and feet! The salon features a wall of over 350 nail polishes and offers eight different nail services. The Dree leaves you with shiny, natural-looking nails and finishes with your choice of a nourishing treatment or a specialty top coat of colour, while The Olive includes nail shaping, cuticle care, exfoliation and an extended massage.

Fancy a bit of nail art to go with your manicure? Using 5-free nail polish and gels, House of Polish is the place to go if you and your girls like to add a bit of personality to your nails.

Before you let your hair down

Once your nails are done, visit Drybar on North Beverly Drive for a unique hair-styling experience. The salon concept was formed around a simple idea: “No Cuts. No Color. Just blowouts!” Choose from 10 different styles which are cleverly named after cocktails, such as the Manhattan (completely straight), Uptini (styled updo) and Dirty Martini (loose waves), and enjoy a glass of champagne as your hair is blow-dried to style.

Make yourself up

After a day of pampering, it’s time for the finishing touches. Visit Valerie Beverly Hills, owned by celebrity makeup artist Valerie Sarnelle, for professional makeup application. With a celebrity clientele which includes Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Celine Dion and Cher, you’ll leave the salon looking and feeling like a celeb.

Another excellent option is MAC Cosmetics on North Beverly Drive where a makeup artist can find and apply the perfect shade of makeup for your skin and personality.

Put yourself together

And now it’s time for the clothes! And what better place to strut your stuff than down the famous Rodeo Drive? With boutiques from some of fashion’s biggest names such as Chanel, Hermes, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo and more, you and your friends will find many of your favorite designers along this three-block stretch.

Located a block east of Rodeo Drive, Beverly Drive features chic and sophisticated boutiques, like COS, Sam Edelman, and Alice and Olivia.

Or, get lost in the vast department stores along Wilshire Blvd – aptly nicknamed Department Store Row. Barneys New York, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus provide hours of shopping entertainment.

From fashion to food

After a day of pampering, fashion and experiences to remember, you’ve probably worked up an appetite. Your closest option after making your way down Rodeo Drive is 208 Rodeo Restaurant whose menu features a wide variety of options from farmer’s market burrata to oxtail gnocchi.

If seafood and steak are at the top of mind, then Ocean Prime must be calling your name! Oversized rounded booths and stunning herringbone floors set the stage to dine in style at this glamorous restaurant, located across from Wilshire Blvd’s “Department Store Row.”

Looking to dine where Hollywood eats? Head to The Grill on the Alley’s flagship location on Dayton Way, just off of Rodeo Drive.

If your group isn’t quite ready to wind down for the night, make your way over to SIXTY Beverly Hills and head upstairs to the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge, A60. Sip specialty cocktails under the stars and soak in the views of Beverly Hills, Century City and downtown Los Angeles.

For a more low-key nightcap, The Honor Bar is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax with your friends. The bar is an intimate space, so remember to reserve a table for your group in advance.

