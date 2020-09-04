Beware of moving company scams, say Halton police

​On Sunday August 30, 2020, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers attended a gas station located in the area of Derry Road and Tremaine Road in the Town of Milton, for what is now being investigated as a moving company scam.

The victim in this matter had given a cash deposit to a moving company and while in transit to their new home, the moving truck stopped at the gas station and demanded the victim pay an additional $2,000 in cash or the movers would not continue to the new home.

The victim contacted police and a number of HRPS officers attended the gas station, emptied the moving truck and helped the victim get their possessions to their new home in Milton.

A criminal investigation is still ongoing into this occurrence and charges are expected.

The HRPS is investigating similar style scams that may have taken place throughout the region. If you believe you may have been a victim of a moving scam within Halton please contact Constable Sarah McCullagh at sarah.mccullagh@haltonpolice.ca or call 905-825-4747 ext. 2405.

Police would also like to offer the following tips to residents looking at hiring a moving company: