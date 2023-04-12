Police are advising the public to look out for “re-vinning” which can conceal the fact that a pre-owned vehicle being sold in in fact stolen.

“Re-vinning” is the act of changing the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of a stolen vehicle to a fraudulently fabricated number.

Since February, Halton police’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force has been investigating a network of “re-vinned” vehicles circulating in Ontario. Officers recovered 18 “re-vinned” vehicles that were sold to unsuspecting buyers as legitimate, police said in a news release.

Practice due diligence when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, specifically through private sale, police warned.

Police have offered a number of tips to protect used-vehicle buyers including confirming the seller’s identity as well as checking the individual’s identification and proof of ownership.

Avoid cash purchases, police said. Issue a cheque to the registered owner instead.

Also get the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic or manufacturer’s dealership before purchase. A “re-vinned” vehicle can be detected through inspection programs, according to police.

Buyers are advised to order a vehicle history report before purchase. Carefully review the Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP) – the seller must provide it (also ensure all pages are provided). Ask questions like how long was the vehicle owned, are there maintenance records, why are you selling? Do not let anyone else register the vehicle for you.

Consider the price. Police say that if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Also, don’t avoid taxes. Request a receipt that includes the seller’s information.

Anyone with information regarding possible “re-Vinned” vehicles are asked to contact the Halton police Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.