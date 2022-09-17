ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Beyonce, Billie Eilish inducted into Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

NewsWire
0
0

Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Both Eilish and Beyonce appear multiple times in the 2023 edition of the book, that’s been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955, reports billboard.com.

Eilish lands two new nods, for ‘Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)’ and ‘Youngest person to win the Triple Crown of film music awards’, taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for her James Bond track, ‘No Time to Die’ at just aged 20.

Beyonce, meantime, lands more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records book, including ‘First act to debut at number one with their first first six studio albums’ (now seven albums with the recent release of her album ‘Renaissance’) and ‘Highest annual earnings for a female singer’.

Beyonce also tops Guinness’ list of ‘Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician’ and shares the world record with husband Jay-Z for ‘Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever.’

The accolades are enough to make Beyonce the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, whose recent inductees also include BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.

20220917-100604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shailene Woodley is in no rush to get married

    ‘WandaVision’ spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works

    BAFTA 2021: Ma Rainey’s ‘Black Bottom’ the big winner on opening...

    Jason Statham joins cast of ‘The Bee Keeper’