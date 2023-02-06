Beyonce’s record-breaking status will not completely mollify fans who think she should have won album of the year or record of the year by now, notes ‘Variety’.

On Sunday night, those awards went to Harry Styles and Lizzo, respectively. The song of the year trophy, which she has won just once in the past, when she was still a member of Destiny’s Child, went to Bonnie Raitt.

Before the 2023 Grammys, according to ‘Variety’, the record for most Grammy wins was held by the 31 claimed by classical music figure Georg Solti — a benchmark set all the way back in 1997 when he earned his final prize, for best opera recording. Solti died that same year.

Beyonce led the 2023 nominations with nine, putting her in a tie for all-time Grammy nominations with her husband, Jay-Z — 88 each. Beyonce’s tally includes her pre-solo work as Destiny’s Child member.

Coming into Sunday’s awards, she had won 28 Grammys, already making her the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.

Jay-Z has won 24 Grammys. He previously held the most-nominated title, with 83 nominations prior to 2023.

This year also marked Beyonce’s first nominations in the dance/electronic categories, along with her R&B and general-field nods. Her ‘Renaissance’ release was submitted in the best dance/electronic album rather than contending for best R&B album.

Credited as a songwriter on ‘Renaissance’, Jay-Z was nominated alongside Beyonce for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ is also up for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.

