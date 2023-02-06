ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Beyonce has won song of the year just once – as Destiny’s Child member

NewsWire
0
0

Beyonce’s record-breaking status will not completely mollify fans who think she should have won album of the year or record of the year by now, notes ‘Variety’.

On Sunday night, those awards went to Harry Styles and Lizzo, respectively. The song of the year trophy, which she has won just once in the past, when she was still a member of Destiny’s Child, went to Bonnie Raitt.

Before the 2023 Grammys, according to ‘Variety’, the record for most Grammy wins was held by the 31 claimed by classical music figure Georg Solti — a benchmark set all the way back in 1997 when he earned his final prize, for best opera recording. Solti died that same year.

Beyonce led the 2023 nominations with nine, putting her in a tie for all-time Grammy nominations with her husband, Jay-Z — 88 each. Beyonce’s tally includes her pre-solo work as Destiny’s Child member.

Coming into Sunday’s awards, she had won 28 Grammys, already making her the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.

Jay-Z has won 24 Grammys. He previously held the most-nominated title, with 83 nominations prior to 2023.

This year also marked Beyonce’s first nominations in the dance/electronic categories, along with her R&B and general-field nods. Her ‘Renaissance’ release was submitted in the best dance/electronic album rather than contending for best R&B album.

Credited as a songwriter on ‘Renaissance’, Jay-Z was nominated alongside Beyonce for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ is also up for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.

20230206-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Universal Music Publishing Group, Authentic Brands Group to represent Elvis Presley’s...

    K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan dead among scores killed in Itaewon stampede

    Benedict Cumberbatch’s mom said he wasn’t good looking enough for ‘Sherlock’

    Angelina, Brad Pitt’s son Pax secretly working as an artist using...