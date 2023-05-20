ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Beyonce, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home ever in California

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce just bought one of the greatest architectural masterpieces in California – a 30,000-square-foot home.

Real estate sources told tmz.com that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million.

It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country – the top being $238 million for an NYC apartment.

The home was listed for a whopping $295 million. The house sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area.

It’s also an architectural jewel, designed by Tadao Ando, a Japanese master architect, who is also designing the house rapper Kanye West bought in Malibu.

The house was owned and built by William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world. It took Bell almost 15 years to build the all-concrete structure.

The home is the couple’s second massive real estate purchase known in Los Angeles. Back in 2017, they purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million, and pumped millions more into the home to push it over the $100 million mark.

