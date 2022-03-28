Singer Beyonce opened the 94th Annual Academy awards with a brilliant performance of her song “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard” starring actor Will Smith.

The track narrates the strength and pride that resides within the Black community and was also nominated for the Best Original Song at the ceremony.

The much talked about film “King Richard” features Smith as Venus and Serena William’s father, Richard Williams.

Beyonce performed at the tennis court in Compton, Los Angeles, where tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams were coached by their father as young girls decades ago.

She wore a vibrant neon mini-gown for the performance. It seems that Beyonce and her group of dancers chose such a colour to capture the essence of a tennis ball.

She looked every inch gorgeous as she paired her with a beautiful diamond encrusted garter bracelet and matching gloves and a shimmery glamorous beauty look.

