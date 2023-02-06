ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Beyonce sets Grammy record with 32 trophies; Harry Styles, Lizzo key winners

NewsWire
0
0

It’s official: Beyonce has the most Grammy wins of all time. On Sunday night, she made history with four wins, bringing her career total to 32, reports ‘Variety’.

Her ‘Renaissance’ win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for ‘Cuff It’, best dance/electronic recording and traditional R&B performance.

Apart from Beyonce’s accomplishment, there were no sweeps that left any other winners guaranteed to make all the headlines. The top three all-genre categories went to three different winners — none of them the ones that were being widely prognosticated. Harry Styles picked up album of the year, Lizzo won record of the year and Bonnie Raitt got a truly unforeseen win for song of the year.

Besides album of the year, Styles won for pop vocal album; ‘Harry’s House’, which also won for best engineered album, non-classical, although that trophy does not go to Styles.

Other multiple winners included three trophies for Brandi Carlile and three for the music of ‘Encanto’. Raitt ended up with two, having won in an Americana category as well as best song. Other winners included Sam Smith and Kim Petras for pop duo/group performance for the single ‘Unholy’ and Willie Nelson for best country album.

20230206-111604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Cate Blanchett’s husband said her career wouldn’t last

    Jessie J cried after suffering morning sickness

    First not invited; Now a Presenter: Rachel Segler’s Oscar 2022 saga

    Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus join the cast of ‘Beth & Don’